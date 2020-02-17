Mike Trout isn’t happy with the Houston Astros.

“A lot of guys lost respect for some of the guys, it seems like everyday something new comes out.” Trout told reporters on Monday.

With the MLB’s Spring Training season just days away from beginning, many players have taken the time to address the Houston Astros cheating scandal and now the game’s best player has spoken.

“Me going up to the plate knowing what was coming, it would be pretty fun up there.” Trout said.

In the aftermath of the scandal Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were suspended by MLB for the 2020 season without pay and then fired by the team. The Astros were stripped of four high draft picks and slapped with a $5-million fine.

“I don’t agree with the punishments,” Trout said “The players not getting anything; it was a player-driven thing.”

When asked about his view on the 2017 World Series that Houston won, the eight-time all-star said, “It’s tough, because you don’t know what helped them and whatnot, but if you know what’s coming it’s going to definitely help you.”

Since entering the league in 2011, Trout has gone head-to-head with the Astros in 112 games between the two AL West teams, and has gotten to know a number of players on Houston’s roster.

“A lot of the guys reached out to me… just trying to explain what happened, you read a lot of stuff in the paper and once you read something a lot of people jump to that conclusion.”

The three-time MVP added, “It sucks because guys careers have been affected, a lot of people lost jobs. It was tough.” Telling reporters, “It’s not good for baseball and it’s sad to see.”