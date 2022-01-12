MILWAUKEE — Mikhail Berdin stopped all 24 shots he faced on Wednesday and the Manitoba Moose downed the Milwaukee Admirals 2-0 in American Hockey League action.

It was the 23-year-old goalie's third shutout of the season.

Luke Johnson opened the scoring for Manitoba (19-9-2) with his third goal of the year 15:25 into the second period.

Austin Poganski assisted on the play, then added an empty-net tally with 50 seconds left on the game clock.

Milwaukee (13-18-2) got 32 saves from Devin Cooley, but the Admirals dropped their second game in a row.

The Moose have points in their last five games (4-0-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.