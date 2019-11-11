WINNIPEG — Mikhail Berdin stopped 32 shots as the Manitoba Moose downed the Texas Stars 4-1 on Monday in American Hockey League action.

Berdin has responded since being yanked from a game on Nov. 6, going 3-0-0 with two shutouts. He's stopped 99-of-100 combined shots in three straight victories since an early exit in a 6-4 loss against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Jansens Harkins struck twice for the Moose (6-8-0), who also got goals from Brent Pedersen and Michael Spacek.

Josh Melnik was the lone Stars (3-9-2) skater to beat Berdin as his club dropped their eighth straight contest.

Manitoba went 1 for 6 on the power play while Texas failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.