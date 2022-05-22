Flames' Lucic gets five and a game for charging Smith

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for charging Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith in the third peirod of Game 3 Sunday night in Edmonton.

With 11:30 left to go in regulation and the Oilers leading 4-0, Smith went to play a puck just outside the crease. Lucic ran into him, sending Smith into the endboards and knocking off his helmet. A scrum ensued and Lucic was handed five and a game following a review.

Smith went into concussion protocol and but returned to the ice after a few minutes. Mikko Koskinen briefly took over in net for the Oilers prior to Smith's return.

Before his departure, Smith had stopped all 27 shots he faced. Lucic was a minus-one in 7:47 of ice time.

Game 4 will go Tuesday night from Edmonton.