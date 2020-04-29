The Minor League Baseball season has not been cancelled -- not yet, anyway.

MiLB released a statement Wednesday evening denying a report the season has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been cancelled is false. Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season," the statement read.

More to come.