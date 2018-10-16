Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Johnny Miller once summed up his work behind the microphone with a succinct comment.

“If you don’t like my announcing, you don’t like me.”

On Monday, Miller, 71, announced his retirement as NBC’s lead golf analyst and no doubt there will be some who welcome his departure.

The 25-time PGA Tour winner has not been everyone’s favourite. But in a business where there are far too many pulled punches and way too much fawning over the players, Miller stood out.

He’ll call one last tournament, the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, before saying goodbye.

Miller’s tenure will be remembered for his frank commentary that was sometimes critical of players. Many took exception to his words but he never backed down. That’s what made him so entertaining. He was different, outspoken, unafraid and even cutting.

“Most announcers play pattycake, pattycake with the players they’re covering,” Miller once said.

Even Tiger Woods couldn’t escape the pointed analysis of Miller, who wasn’t always complimentary of his swing. While other announcers seemed to rush to flatter the 14-time major winner, Miller sometimes took a harsh view, pointing out what he saw as flaws in his swing and his game. Still, Miller is on record as saying the run Woods put together in 2000 was the best golf he’s witnessed.

Critics – both players and fans – like to point out that Miller too often bragged about his own achievements, especially his final-round 63 at the 1973 U.S Open, which is still the lowest final-round score to win a major (it was matched by Henrik Stenson in 20016).

When Justin Thomas posted a third-round, nine-under 63 at the wide-open Erin Hills, it marked the lowest score in relation to par in a U.S. Open, breaking Miller’s record. However Miller was quick to point out that his round took place on a much tougher Oakmont golf course.

Miller’s departure comes on the 50th anniversary of his involvement with golf as a player and broadcaster. He will look to spend more time at home with his grandchildren, the 24th of which just arrived this past week.

Those who like the unapologetic, shoot-from-the-hip style Miller brought to golf won’t be disappointed in his replacement. Paul Azinger, who has worked for Fox in recent years, will take Miller’s spot and no doubt continue to commentate in the same style.