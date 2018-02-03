JD Motorsports has added a new member to the team.

They announced Friday that 20-year-old Matt Mills will be joining the team starting with the Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 24 behind the wheel of the No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro. Mills will compete full-time in the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“I am happy to announce that Matt Mills will be driving for JD Motorsports starting in Atlanta, team owner Johnny Davis said in a release.

“Matt has a real passion for racing and it is impressive how he has worked his way up to Xfinity Series. I see a lot of potential in him, and I believe that he will do a great job behind the wheel of my No. 15 Chevy.”

In 2009, his first year of Junior Camp Karts, Mills was named Rookie of the Year and won six races the following year. In 2014, he won the Mid-Season Championship at Midvale Speedway, becoming the youngest driver ever to do so.

Last year, he spent the majority of his time on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series but did not have any top 10 finishes.

“I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity I’ve been placed in,” said Mills. “2018 is gonna be a great learning year for me. I haven’t raced a full season in anything since 2013 in late models. It’s gonna be good for me as a driver getting in a car almost every weekend to be able to stay in a rhythm and continue to learn. Just can’t thank Johnny enough for this opportunity, and I hope to make him and the team proud this year.”