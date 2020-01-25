Raonic 'very happy' to be shining on the big stage once again

Canada's Milos Raonic will look to advance to the quarterfinal round at the Australian Open for the fifth time in his career with a victory over Croatia's Marin Čilić Saturday night in the fourth round from the opening Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne.

"I think we're both going to be trying to move the other guy around, be the one dictating," Raonic told the Associated Press regarding his upcoming match. "It's going to be important for me to get ahead early in the points, take care of my serve, and be the aggressor."

The match gets underway on Margaret Court Arena at approximately 9pm ET/6pm PT on TSN4 or streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Raonic, 29, has already defeated Italy's Lorenzo Giustino, Chile's Cristian Garín and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the first three rounds.

Raonic, seeded 32nd at this year's tournament, has advanced as far as the quarterfinal stage at the Aussie Open in four of the previous five years.