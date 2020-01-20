33m ago
Raonic 1 game away from win with play halted
TSN.ca Staff
Milos Raonic was off to quite the start at the Australian Open before the skies opened up.
The Canadian was leading 6-2, 6-1, 5-2 in his first-round matchup against Italy's Lorenzo Giustino, who gained entry to the tournament as a lucky loser after Radu Albot withdrew. The rest of the matchup will conclude Monday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on TSN3. Giustino enters the matchup ranked at No. 150, while Raonic comes in at No. 35.
Meanwhile, Canadian Denis Shapovalov was ousted in the first round by Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Felix Auger-Aliassime, Leylah Annie Fernandez and Vasek Pospisil will be in action Monday evening for their first-round matchups.