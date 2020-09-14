The Milwaukee Brewers have claimed outfielder Billy McKinney off outright waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

McKinney played in two games for the Blue Jays this season. In three plate appearances, McKinney had a pair of hit. He was designated for assignment on Friday as part of a series of transactions which saw Toronto select the contract of catcher Alejandro Kirk

OF Billy McKinney claimed off waivers from Toronto and sent to the Alternate Training Site.



RHP Justin Topa recalled as the 29th man for the doubleheader.



RHP Ray Black reinstated from the 45-day injured list. pic.twitter.com/9oBiTB28BM — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2020

McKinney came to the Blue Jays in 2018 as part of a trade package from the New York Yankees in exchange for pitcher J.A. Happ.