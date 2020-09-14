12m ago
Brewers claim OF McKinney from Blue Jays
The Milwaukee Brewers have claimed outfielder Billy McKinney off outright waivers. McKinney played in two games for the Toronto Blue Jays this season.
TSN.ca Staff
McKinney played in two games for the Blue Jays this season. In three plate appearances, McKinney had a pair of hit. He was designated for assignment on Friday as part of a series of transactions which saw Toronto select the contract of catcher Alejandro Kirk
McKinney came to the Blue Jays in 2018 as part of a trade package from the New York Yankees in exchange for pitcher J.A. Happ.