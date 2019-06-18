Brett Lawrie's comeback with the Milwaukee Brewers is over.

The team announced on Tuesday that the Langley, BC native has been released from his minor-league deal.

INF Brett Lawrie has been released.



Lawrie, 29, had signed with the Brewers, the team that originally drafted him with the 16th overall pick in 2008, in February, but did not end up seeing any game action at any level.

He had been out of baseball for two years, having last appeared in 2016 for the Chicago White Sox.

Lawrie spent six seasons in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and White Sox.

His best season statistically came in 2015 for the A's in which he hit .260 with 16 home runs, 60 runs batted in and an OPS of .706.