The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres have pulled off a significant trade.

The Brewers are sending pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham to the Padres in exchange for infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Eric Lauer it was announced Wednesday.

The #Brewers have officially acquired LHP Eric Lauer, INF Luis Urías and a player to be named or cash from San Diego in exchange for RHP Zach Davies and OF Trent Grisham. pic.twitter.com/jo4mtuv2JP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 27, 2019

Urias, 22, is a highly-touted infield prospect who has appeared in only 83 games over parts of two seasons in the big leagues. The Athletic's Robert Murray reports Urias is likely to slide in at shortstop opposite second baseman Keston Hiura, who is only 23 himself. This likely means the end of Orlando Arcia's tenure as the Brewers' starting shortstop, who struggled with a .223 batting average in 152 games last season.

Grisham, meanwhile, hit six home runs and drove in 24 runs in 51 games last season with the Brewers, his first in the majors. He was selected No. 15 overall in the 2015 MLB Draft and projects to be an everyday power-hitting outfield bat according to multiple reports.

Davies made 31 starts for Milwaukee last season and went 10-7 with an ERA of 3.55. He has been remarkably consistent over his last four seasons, averaging 26 starts per season with an ERA of 3.92.

Lauer, 24, was 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA in 29 starts for the Padres last season. He was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) in the 2016 MLB Draft.