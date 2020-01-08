The Milwaukee Brewers have signed manager Craig Counsell to a three-year contract extension that will run through the 2023 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Manager Craig Counsell has been signed to a 3-year contract extension through the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/Xlsq7gCaOI — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 8, 2020

The 49-year-old has posted a 405-381 record since taking over the team during the 2015 season.

The Brewers have made the post season the past two seasons under Counsell, losing in the NLCS in 2018 and dropping the Wild Card game in 2019.

Counsell replaced Ron Roenicke after the Brewers began the 2015 season with a 4-17 record.