DENVER — Ryan Braun exited early with calf trouble and the Milwaukee Brewers' push for the NL Central title took a hit Friday night, their seven-game winning streak ending with an 11-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

The Brewers remained a game behind St. Louis, which lost to the Cubs 8-2, for the division lead. Milwaukee dropped two games in back of Washington for the top NL wild-card spot with two games left.

Braun hit an RBI single in the first inning and played left field in the bottom half. The Milwaukee cleanup man was pulled with left calf discomfort in the second.

Lorenzo Cain homered, Keston Hiura had four hits and Brewers starter Zach Davies had a single before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth. He allowed just one run on two hits before departing with a 2-1 lead.

Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia connected for a grand slam to cap Colorado's seven-run sixth inning that made it 8-2.

The Brewers allowed a total of 13 runs during their winning streak, but a bullpen that was 12-0 over the last 20 games imploded against Colorado.

The Rockies sent 12 batters to the plate in the sixth and needed just four hits to score seven times. Ray Black (0-1) gave up a leadoff homer to Charlie Blackmon, his 32nd, and left without recording an out after three batters.

Daniel Murphy put Colorado ahead with an RBI single, Tony Wolters drove in another with a bases-loaded walk and Tapia followed with the second pinch-hit grand slam of his career, tagging Jay Jackson.

Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in Colorado's three-run seventh inning. Milwaukee scored two in the eighth and three in the ninth.

Antonio Senzatela (11-11) pitched six solid innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and fanning seven. He left trailing 2-1 before his team rallied.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: INF Mike Moustakas was out of the starting lineup with a sore left elbow. Manager Craig Counsell said Moustakas has been bothered by it recently and he wants to give him a couple of days off this weekend to get ready for the post-season. Counsell said batting doesn't bother the elbow, and he pinch-hit in the ninth on Friday night. "The hope here is two days here," Counsell said. "The goal is trying to put this behind him so we're not worried about this in October."

UP NEXT

Brewers LHP Gio Gonzalez (3-2, 3.70 ERA) will make his seventh career start against Colorado when he takes the mound against Rockies RHP Chi Chi González (2-6, 5.68).

