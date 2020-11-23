Where do Raptors fit in the Eastern Conference with latest roster moves?

The 2020-21 NBA season is less than a month away.

For the first time since the 2011 lockout, we enter the season with knowledge of a shortened schedule.

We have already taken a look at Rookie of the Year, and NBA championship odds here at the TSN Edge, so team we’re diving into some over / unders.

Teams will play 72 games in the 2020-21 campaign, which has the over / under win totals for this season looking different than years prior.

Last season, we saw seven teams with projected win totals of over 50 wins. This season, it’s just one.

The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the regular season in 2019-20, and had the league’s best record of 56-17, and would’ve easily gone over the number of 56.5 wins in a full 82-game season.

This season, William Hill Sportsbook is projecting 51 wins for the Bucks.

Coming in after the Bucks is the Los Angeles Lakers at 47, and the Clippers and Boston Celtics at 46.5.

You don’t have to go too far down the list before you find the Toronto Raptors tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers at 43 wins.

A record of at least 44-28 (.611-win percentage) would be needed for the Raptors to cash the over.

Nick Nurse has a .721-win percentage as an NBA head coach, and Toronto has had a win percentage of over .700 in the last three seasons.

You would have to go back to the 2014-15 season, when Toronto went 49-33 under former head coach Dwane Casey, for the last time the Raptors failed to end the season above .611.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now finds himself on an interesting Oklahoma City Thunder team.

Last season, the Thunder surprised many people by finishing fifth in the Western Conference with a 44-28 record.

The Thunder’s playoff appearance was so surprising that they flew right past their season over / under of 32.5 wins in February after just 55 games.

But, after a first-round exit in the playoffs, the team has moved on from point guard Chris Paul and big man Steven Adams.

With the two star players on the way out, the team has brought in guards Ricky Rubio and Danny Green to help stay competitive.

The moves weren’t enough for Vegas and they currently sit on the bottom half of the table, with 29.5 projected wins for this season.

RJ Barret and his New York Knicks went a disappointing 21-45 last season and are projected for the second-lowest wins this season with 24.

The team has turned to Tom Thibodeau, but the former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves coach has been out of the league for one season.

In eight years as a head coach, Thibodeau coached his teams to the playoffs six times and has posted a losing record twice: once when he went 31-51 in 2017, and going 19-21 when he was let go by Minnesota during the 2018-19 season.

The bottom of the list is where you will find the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons. Both teams had top 10 picks in the draft last week.

Vegas has projected them for 22-win seasons.

Cleveland has gone 38-109 since LeBron James left for Los Angeles and the Pistons are coming off their worst season since the 1993-94 campaign when they went 20-62.

Below is the list of teams that currently have over / under posted.

Bucks 51

Lakers 47

Clippers 46.5

Celtics 46.5

Nuggets 44.5

Heat 44.5

Mavericks 43

Raptors 43

76ers 43

Jazz 41

Pacers 40

Trail Blazers 38.5

Suns 37.5

Pelicans 35.5

Grizzlies 32.5

Hawks 31.5

Magic 31.5

Thunder 29.5

Spurs 29.5

Wizards 29

Bulls 29

Kings 28.5

Timberwolves 27.5

Hornets 24

Knicks 24

Pistons 22

Cavaliers 22