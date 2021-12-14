Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo joins a growing list of players around the NBA that have been placed in the protocols, including Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, who missed Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors after being placed on the list just prior to tip off.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 26 games this season for the defending NBA champions and has averaged 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game.

After Wednesday’s contest, the Bucks will next see action on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.