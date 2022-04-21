Report: Bucks' Middleton out at least two weeks with MCL sprain

How long might the Bucks be without Khris Middleton?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The injury will force Middleton to miss the remainder of the first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Bucks’ Game 2 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Middleton scored 18 points and contributed eight assists and five rebounds, before leaving the game with the injury.

The Charleston, South Carolina native was an All-Star for the third time this season, appearing in 66 games and averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 assists and 5.4 rebound per game.