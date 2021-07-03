Bucks advance to NBA Finals with win over Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Khris MIddleton led the Bucks with 32 points, while teammate Jrue Holiday scored 27 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists as the Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Milwaukee will now meet the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Hawks point guard Trae Young returned from a foot injury but struggled from the field, scoring just 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

The Finals are scheduled to begin on Tuesday in Phoenix.

