1h ago
Report: Bucks adding Giannis' older brother
TSN.ca Staff
The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a two-year deal with forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The 26-year-old, older brother of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was originally drafted 51st overall in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft.
Antetokounmpo played the last two seasons with Greek team Panathinaikos in the EuroLeague. In 62 games he averaged 3.9 points per game and 2.0 rebounds per game.