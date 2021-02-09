Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has received a 120-day sentence following his arrest last October on drug possession and threats of violence charges.

The 24-year-old Beasley was sentenced to four months at the Hennepin County (MN) Workhouse with work release and home confinement options. His sentence is to be served at season's end. Beasley's threat of violence felony charge will be dropped to a misdemeanor upon completing his probation, while the drug possession felony charge was dropped entirely.

His attorney, Steve Haney tells The Athletic's Shams Charania that he and his client are happy to move on from the September incident.

"We are very pleased with this outcome that will allow Malik to continue working on becoming a better person and making better choices," Haney said.

Beasley had allegedly aimed a rifle at a couple and their teenage daughter in an SUV near his Plymouth, MN home. A stash of guns and marijuana were later seized from Beasley's home.

A native of Atlanta, Beasley is in his sixth NBA season out of Florida State.

Through 24 games this season, Beasley is averaging 20.5 points on .454 shooting, 5.2 boards and 2.5 assists over 31.9 minutes a night.