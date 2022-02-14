The Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Patrick Beverley have agreed on a one-year, $13 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The 33-year-old was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers, along with Daniel Oturu and Rajon Rondo to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe on Aug. 16. Memphis traded him nine days later to the Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangómez.

Beverley had been in the final year of his contract. He is averaging 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and a career-high 4.9 assists per game this season. 

Minnesota is currently seventh in the Western Conference at 30-27. 