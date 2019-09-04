The Minnesota Timberwolves now have a Canadian Wigginton to go alongside their Canadian Wiggins.

The team announced the signing of Dartmouth, NS native Lindell Wigginton on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 21-year-old guard went undrafted after spending the past two years at Iowa State. With the Cyclones, Wigginton averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists in 56 games, earning the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2019.

Wigginton dressed in five Summer League games for the Toronto Raptors.