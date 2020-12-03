KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kevin Molino scored twice in the first half, Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair picked up his eighth shutout and Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Western Conference finals, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota will play at No. 2 seed Seattle on Monday night for a spot in the MLS Cup finals.

Bakaye Dibassy also scored, and Emanuel Reynoso assists on all three goals.

Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso. Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso’s chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso’s corner in the 39th minute.

St. Clair, a 23-year-old from Pickering, Ont., made four saves, including two key stops early on. He came off his lineto deny Sporting forward Johnny Russell's breakaway in the 14th minute, and stopped a close-range header from Roberto Puncec a minute later.