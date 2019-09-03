The Minnesota Vikings have released Canadian centre Brett Jones.

The #Vikings have signed WR @JDoc_son.



In a corresponding move, C Brett Jones has been released.



📰: https://t.co/SySVrHX2ja

Jonas was cut on Tuesday to make room on the Vikings' roster for former Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson.

The 28-year-old Jones spent one season with the Vikings after being traded to the club ahead of the 2018 campaign. Prior to 2018, Jones spent the first three seasons of his career with the New York Giants. The centre broke into the NFL 2015 after spending the first two seasons of his career in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders, whom he won the 2014 Grey Cup with. Jones was also named a CFL all-star that season

A native of Weyburn, Sask., Jones has appeared in 44 games (17 starts) over his NFL career.