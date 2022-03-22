Za'Darius Smith is staying in the NFC North after all.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker has signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Released by the Packers last week, the 29-year-old Smith had agreed to return to the Baltimore Ravens, but changed his mind before putting pen to paper.

A native of Montgomery, AL, Smith appeared in only one game for the Packers last season - Week 1 - with a lingering back injury that kept him out of the lineup.

In 2020, his last full season, Smith recorded 52 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 15 games and was named as a Second Team All-Pro

A product of Kentucky, Smith was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 draft and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens before departing for Green Bay as a free agent in 2019.