The Minnesota Wild have acquired defenceman Ian Cole from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenceman Greg Pateryn.

Cole, 31, has yet to record a point this season in two games with Colorado.

He has 26 goals and 138 points in 543 career NHL games.

Pateryn has two points in three games this season, and has four goals in his 270 career NHL games.

