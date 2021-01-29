Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala will have a hearing Friday for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenceman Matt Roy in the second period of the Wild's 5-3 win on Thursday.

Fiala was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit. The incident occurred when Fiala skated into the corner behind Roy. As Roy tried to control the puck near the boards, Fiala delivered a cross check to Roy's back, sending him flying face-first into the boards.

Minnesota’s Kevin Fiala will have a hearing today for Boarding Los Angeles’ Matt Roy. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 29, 2021

Roy was slow to get up and teammates Jeff Carter and Anze Kopitar helped him off the ice.

Fiala, 24, had a goal earlier in the game in 7:45 of ice time. This is his third season in Minnesota after coming over in a trade with the Nashville Predators in February of 2019.

Following their matchup with L.A., the Wild will be back in action Saturday night in St. Paul against the Colorado Avalanche.