48m ago
Wild F Fiala to have hearing for boarding Roy
Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala will have a hearing Friday for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenceman Matt Roy in the second period of the Wild's 5-3 win on Thursday. Fiala was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Kings 3, Wild 5
Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala will have a hearing Friday for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenceman Matt Roy in the second period of the Wild's 5-3 win on Thursday.
Fiala was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit. The incident occurred when Fiala skated into the corner behind Roy. As Roy tried to control the puck near the boards, Fiala delivered a cross check to Roy's back, sending him flying face-first into the boards.
Roy was slow to get up and teammates Jeff Carter and Anze Kopitar helped him off the ice.
Fiala, 24, had a goal earlier in the game in 7:45 of ice time. This is his third season in Minnesota after coming over in a trade with the Nashville Predators in February of 2019.
Following their matchup with L.A., the Wild will be back in action Saturday night in St. Paul against the Colorado Avalanche.