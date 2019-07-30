Mid-Summer 7: Have the Oilers done enough to return to the postseason?

The Minnesota Wild have fired general manager Paul Fenton after just one season on the job.

The team announced Tuesday that assistant general manager Tom Kurvers will serve as acting general manager until a replacement is found.

Fenton, 59, was hired by the Wild in May of last year, taking over from Chuck Fletcher after spending 12 years as an assistant general manager with the Nashville Predators.

"After giving much thought to this difficult decision, I informed Paul today that he was not the right fit for our organization going forward," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a team release. "I believe we have a good hockey team, a team that will compete for a playoff spot this year, and I look forward to hiring a General Manager that will help us win a Stanley Cup. I would like to thank Paul for his time with the Wild and wish him and his family the best in the future."

Fenton made several moves to reshape the Wild over the past year, including acquiring Victor Rask, Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala via trade in-season and adding Mats Zuccarello on a five-year contract on July 1. He traded away long-time players like Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund.

Fenton attempted to acquire Phil Kessel from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a June deal that reportedly would have sent Jason Zucker and Rask the other way, but Kessel refused to waive his no-trade clause to join the Wild. Fenton, who signed Zucker to a five-year contract extension last July, also attempted to move the 27-year-old forward at the trade deadline, but a deal with the Calgary Flames fell through.

The Wild missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012 last season and defenceman Jared Spurgeon told The Athletic earlier this month he wanted to hear Fenton's plan for the team before discussing a contract extension with the team. “You just get that itch that you only have so many years to actually have a chance and win and I just want to hear that plan,” he said.

Veteran forward Zach Parise also expressed concern for the state of the franchise last week.

“I thought that second and third year, we had very good teams and I thought we were one player or one good center away from being probably one of the top teams in the West,” Parise told The Athletic of their playoff runs beginning in 2013. “We just happened to hit Chicago right in the midst of their dynasty. And then unfortunately, since then, it’s kind of gone the other direction.

“We didn’t follow the progression of going up like everyone, including myself, had anticipated. It’s probably a combination of every team in our division getting better and we didn’t elevate like everyone expected us to.”

The Wild have $9.4 million remaining in cap space this summer with restricted free agents Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek in need of new contracts.