Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk had to leave Tuesday's game against Edmonton early in the second period after hitting the back of his head on the ice.

Wild defenceman Ryan Donato and Oilers blueliner Brandon Manning tumbled into Dubnyk in his crease and the netminder was flipped over, landing on his back.

Dubnyk was removed from the game and Alex Stalock took over in the Minnesota net. He was able to skate to the bench under his own power.

The 33-year-old goalie is 1-5-0 this season in six appearances with an .874 save percentage and 4.18 goals against average.