Wild general manager Bill Guerin returned to Minnesota on Tuesday after meeting with star prospect Kirill Kaprizov in Moscow.

Kaprizov could join the Wild next season and Guerin told The Athletic that the 22-year-old is excited at the prospect of playing in North America.

“He’s a pretty confident but easy-going kid. I asked him what his biggest concerns were. And he said, ‘I … I … I don’t really have any,’” Guerin said.

“So I was happy about that. He’s excited. The whole purpose for the dinner was just so he has a comfort level with me and how I operate and I wanted to see what he was like as a person. And, you know, he’s a good kid, he’s got a great sense of humor, he’s driven. I like him a lot. I enjoyed it.”

Kaprizov has 16 goals and 30 points in 30 games with CSKA Moscow in the KHL this season. He was named a KHL All-Star for the fourth straight year last season after leading the league in goals with 30 in 57 games.

Guerin added that he did not ask for a guarantee from Kaprizov, a fifth-round pick in 2015, to join the Wild

“I just wanted to go over and meet him and touch base and just let him know that he means a great deal to us,” Guerin said. “But I told him, ‘Focus on the year that you’re having right now. You’re playing for CSKA, and you know what, have the best year you can and we can talk in a couple of months.’

“I didn’t ask, ‘Hey, are you definitely coming?’ No, we basically just talked hockey. We talked about a lot of different things, but it wasn’t like a formal, ‘These are our plans, this is where you’re going to play.’ It wasn’t like that.

“This is all going to take care of itself at the end of the year. Me going over there was just so we can have some personal interaction, so I could see him play and so we could meet in person. It was effective. I’m glad I went.”

The Wild sit currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 13-11-4 record.