Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock has been fined $2,000 for his second diving/embellishment notice this season.

Citations are issued by the National Hockey League Hockey Operations Department, which tracks all games, logs all penalties for diving or embellishment, and flags all plays not called on the ice that in its opinion were deserving of such a penalty. A Citation is issued once Hockey Operations, through its internal deliberations, is convinced that a player warrants sanction.

Stalock was issued a Warning following an incident flagged by NHL Hockey Operations during NHL Game No. 71 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 12. His second Citation, which triggered the $2,000 fine, was issued for an incident at 0:15 of the third period during NHL Game No. 554 against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 21. Jets forward Mark Scheifele received a minor penalty for goaltender interference on the play.