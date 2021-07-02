The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million contract with an average annual value of $5.25 million that goes through the 2028-29 season.

Eriksson Ek recorded a career-high 30 points in 56 games in 2020-21. He had three points in seven playoff games.

The 24-year-old finished fourth in Selke Trophy voting this season.

He was drafted in the first round (20th overall) by the Wild at the 2015 NHL Draft. In 266 career NHL games, he has 43 goals and 96 points.