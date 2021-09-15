Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Tuesday talks are moving "pretty slow" with Kirill Kaprizov despite the team having made what he called a "very good" offer to the restricted free agent.

Kaprizov, who the Calder Trophy last season, led all rookies with 27 goals and 51 points in 55 games with the Wild. He spent the previous six seasons in the KHL.

"Pretty slow right now, but nothing I'm really worried about," Guerin said of contract negotiations, per NHL.com. "There are a lot of other teams with good players not signed yet. So, I'm not sitting here worrying about it every day."

The 24-year-old left winger had been linked to his former KHL club, CSKA Moscow earlier this off-season but a reported deadline to make a move back to the Russian club has passed. Kaprizov is not eligible to receive an offer sheet from another NHL club.

With training camps slated to open next week, Guerin has his own personal experience has made him weary of seeing players holding out.

"You know my track record. I held out twice, and neither time did it work out well for me," Guerin said. "We've had players who have missed training camp, and they start slow. They're behind. I know from experience it's not good."

The Wild, who will open their preseason on Sept. 25, have just over $12.2 million in cap space remaining for this season, according to CapFriendly.