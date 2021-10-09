Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a fractured left ankle suffered in Thursday's preseason game against Chicago.

NEWS: #mnwild forward Matt Boldy is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a fractured left ankle suffered in Thursday’s preseason game vs. Chicago. — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 9, 2021

Boldy, 20, spent the 2020-21 season split between Boston College in the NCAA and the AHL's Iowa Wild. He had six goals and 18 points in 14 games with Iowa.

He was drafted 12th overall by the Wild at the 2019 NHL Draft and won gold with Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton.