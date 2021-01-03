The Minnesota Wild has named veteran defenceman Jared Spurgeon captain, it was announced Sunday morning.

He is the second full-time captain in team history. Zach Parise and Ryan Suter remain as alternate captains.

Spurgeon has been with the Wild since 2010, appearing in 653 games over the course of 10 seasons.

The 31-year-old had 12 goals and 20 assists in 62 regular season games last season and tallied an additional four points in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Minnesota signed the veteran blueliner to a seven-year contract extension in September of 2019.