1h ago
Wild acquire Deslauriers from Ducks
The Minnesota Wild have acquired Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Hearing Minnesota has acquires Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim@TSNHockey @TheAthletic— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 19, 2022
The Ducks will get third-round pick in 2023 for the Wild for the pending unrestricted free agent.
More to come.