Minnesota Wild prospect Pavel Novak announced via the team's PR Twitter account that he is stepping away from hockey following a diagnosis.

Novak, 20, announced in his statement that has been diagnosed with an oncological disease, a term related to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

The Tabor, Czech Republic, native was selected by the Wild in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. This past season, Novak skated in 62 games for the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets and recorded 29 goals and 43 assists for 72 points. He ranked tied for first on the team in goals , second in assists and third in power play goals (8). His efforts earned him a spot on the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

In May, Novak signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild which was slated to start for the 2022-23 season.