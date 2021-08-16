The Minnesota Wild signed restricted free agent Kevin Fiala to a one-year, $5.1 million contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration.

Fiala, who scored 20 goals and posted 40 points in 50 games with the Wild last season, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Tuesday.

#mnwild have re-signed Kevin Fiala to a one-year, $5.1 million deal thus avoiding arbitration hearing tomorrow. He’ll be able to negotiate off that price next offseason as an RFA.



Fiala led the Wild in the past two regular seasons with 43 goals and 94 points in 114 games — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 16, 2021

The 25-year-old was acquired from the Nashville Predators at the trade deadline in 2019 in exchange for Mikael Granlund.

In 337 career games with the Wild and Predators, Fiala has 91 goals and 198 points.

He was selected 11th overall by the Predators in the 2014 NHL Draft.