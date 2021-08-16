1h ago
Wild re-sign Fiala on one-year, $5.1M deal
The Minnesota Wild signed restricted free agent Kevin Fiala to a one-year, $5.1 million contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration.
TSN.ca Staff
Fiala, who scored 20 goals and posted 40 points in 50 games with the Wild last season, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was acquired from the Nashville Predators at the trade deadline in 2019 in exchange for Mikael Granlund.
In 337 career games with the Wild and Predators, Fiala has 91 goals and 198 points.
He was selected 11th overall by the Predators in the 2014 NHL Draft.