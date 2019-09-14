The Minnesota Wild have signed defenceman Jared Spurgeon to a seven-year, $53 million extension that goes through the 2026-27 season.

NEWS: #MNWild re-signs defenseman Jared Spurgeon on a 7-year, $53,025,000 million contract extension.



📰 More details → https://t.co/20DaN1ya36 pic.twitter.com/j5oSf3oCcO — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 14, 2019

The $7.575 million AAV is the highest cap hit in Wild history, edging out the $7.538 million hits for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

Spurgeon, 29, set career highs in goals (14), assists (29) and points (43) and games played (82) during the 2018-19 season.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Spurgeon ranks T-14th amongst NHL defencemen in PPG (13), 17th in blocked shots (569), T-17th in goals (44) and 20th in TOI/game (23:49).

In 591 NHL games, Spurgeon has recorded 70 goals and 248 points.

The Wild signed Spurgeon as a free agent on Sept. 23, 2010, making his NHL debut on Nov. 29, 2010 in Calgary. The New York Islanders selected Spurgeon in the sixth round (156th overall) at the 2008 NHL Draft.