The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $5.1 million contract extension with an average annual value of $1.7 million.

Hartman, 26, has six goals and 18 points in 40 games with the Wild this season.

He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 1, 2019.

In 354 career NHL games, Hartman has 57 goals and 127 points split between the Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Wild.