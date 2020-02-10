The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk, a 2020 first-round pick and defence prospect Calen Addison, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

MIN trades Jason Zucker to PIT for Galchenyuk, 2020 first-round pick and Calen Addison. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 11, 2020

Zucker, 28, has three more years beyond this one with an AAV of $5.5M. PIT initially wasn’t keen on giving up prospect defenceman Calen Addison, or for that matter the first-round pick, but PIT is all about maximizing the Sid-Geno window to win Cup(s) now. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 11, 2020

And having Zucker under contract for three more years beyond this season, in the eyes of PIT, offsets the loss of a prospect (Addison) and first-round pick that likely wouldn’t be impactful in the PIT lineup for a year or two or three or more. Galchenyuk is UFA at end of season. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 11, 2020

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, no salary retained either way in the deal.

Zucker has 14 goals and 29 points across 45 games this season. The 28-year-old signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract extension with the Wild in July 2018. His deal carries a $5.5 million salary cap hit and modified no-trade clause. He has three more years left on his contract. The Wild originally drafted Zucker in the second round (59th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Through his eight previous seasons, Zucker had eclipsed the 40-point mark three times. His career high of 64 points was set during the 2017-18 campaign.

The native of Newport Beach, Calif., has produced 243 points in 456 career NHL games.

Galchenyuk has five goals and 17 points in 45 games with the Penguins this season.

The 25-year-old was selected third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2012 and signed a three-year extension with the club worth $14.7 million in July 2017. He was sent to the Arizona Coyotes for Max Domi in June 2018. Galchenyuk was later acquired by the Penguins in June 2018 via trade with the Coyotes.

Galchenyuk carries an expiring $4.9 million salary cap hit and is expected to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The versatile forward from Milwaukee, Wis., has struggled to match his 2015-16 career-high of 56 points, including 30 goals.

He has produced 313 points in 535 games played across his nine-season career.

Addison, a defenceman with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes, was a second-round (53rd overall) pick by the Penguins at the 2018 NHL Draft. In 241 WHL games, the 19-year-old has 41 goals and 206 points. He was a member of the Canadian team that won gold at the 2020 World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.