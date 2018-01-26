Miocic, Cormier to fight for heavyweight title at UFC 226

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will go head-to-head in the main event at UFC 226 on July 7 in Las Vegas with the heavyweight title on the line, the UFC announced on Friday.

Prior to the big fight, the two fighters will coach opposite teams during the 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Cormier, 38, has a 20-1-0 career record in the UFC and mostly recently defended his title at UFC 220 on Jan. 20 with a victory against Volkan Oezdemir.

Miocic, 35, is 18-2-0 all-time in the UFC and defeated Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 to retain his title for a third time.

Cormier stands 5'11" and weighs 205 pounds while Miocic is 6'4," weighing 240 pounds.