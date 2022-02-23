Canadian Misha Cirkunov will have his second outing in the UFC’s middleweight division this Saturday when he faces Wellington Turman in the co-main event of Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The former light heavyweight expects the weight cut to be a lot easier the second time around, leaving him more prepared to perform in the Octagon.

“It’s a lot different, it’s easier because I know I can do it, so now I’m just trusting the process,” Cirkunov told TSN. “I’m going to be a little bit bigger and stronger this time, because second time around making the weight I have more information and know what I’m doing better and I’ll be able to bounce back to power and energy and it should be a better time definitely.”

Cirkunov lost his UFC middleweight debut by split decision to Krzysztof Jotko on a Fight Night card last October and feels that a combination of making that cut for the first time while also trying to prepare for a dangerous opponent could have contributed to the loss.

“It was a little bit of both, not so much worried to face Krzysztof Jotko, I know he’s a tough guy, but I train with many tough people,” said Cirkunov. “I still feel like, deep down, at 185 pounds I can still beat him, just do everything proper. It was my first time making the weight and it was good experience, but I think it’s going to be better this time around.”

Cirkunov normally does his training at Xtreme Couture, but opted to train in various locations, including the UFC’s Performance Institute ahead of Saturday’s bout.

The 34-year-old says it’s about gaining knowledge and working with a variety of good people.

“Just training everywhere, wherever I can get good training and whoever wants to train, solid sessions,” said Cirkunov. “It’s not about, oh I don’t train here or I don’t train there, I train with a lot of people that do train at Xtreme and other gyms. I just train with everybody, I don’t just specify one spot and that’s where I’m going. I drink there, I train there, I take showers there, it doesn’t matter, as long as you get good training with good people and are getting better, it’s all about evolving.”

Another change for the bout against Turman is that Xtreme Couture’s Ray Sefo will not be in Cirkunov’s corner.

“I’m just trying to try new things you know? I’ve worked with Ray for sometime and it was great, I added a few things,” said Cirkunov. “Now I’m just trying to expand and work on myself and add to myself as much as I possible can. I’m just trying to work on myself.”