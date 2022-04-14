Misa, 15, to be granted exceptional status to OHL

Hockey Canada has granted exceptional status to forward Michael Misa to enter the Ontario Hockey League draft a year early.

Misa, 15, is fresh off winning the OHL Cup with the Mississauga Senators U16 AAA where he earned OHL Cup MVP after a 20-point performance, breaking the previous record set by Connor McDavid in 2012.

The exceptional status rule was created in 2005, allowing players to apply to play in the CHL a year early. A panel of officials from Hockey Canada evaluate each application.

The five players that received exceptional-player status in the OHL are John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid, Sean Day and Shane Wright. Joe Veleno is the only player in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League history to be granted the distinction while Connor Bedard is the only player in the Western Hockey League to earn exceptional status.

The Oakville, Ont., product is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft is set to take place on April 29th.