CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Kupchak has signed a multiyear contract extension to remain the Charlotte Hornets' general manager.

Kupchak’s contract was set to expire this summer.

“For better or for worse, I will be here for the next couple of years,” Kupchak said Thursday on a videoconference call. He would not say when the contract expires.

The 67-year-old Kupchak will continue to lead the team’s search for a coach.

He said the team already has interviewed “eight to 10 candidates” and could speak with a few more over the next week or so. He prefers to make a hire in the next two weeks and at the very latest before the June 23 NBA draft.

