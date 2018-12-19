Stamps confident for Mitchell and Singleton as they pursue NFL jobs

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has added two more NFL teams to his list of December workouts, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Mitchell has already worked out for the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and Buffalo Bills, according to reports. With the two added workouts, Mitchell is now up to eight NFL workouts this month.

The 28-year-old Mitchell was named Grey Cup MVP after leading the Stampeders to a 27-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the championship game last month. Mitchell was also named Most Outstanding Player for the second time in his CFL career this season.

The Eastern Washington product finished the season with 5,124 passing yards and 35 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

While with Eastern Washington Mitchell won the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. The award has also been won by notable NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo.