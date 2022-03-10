With the MLB lockout finally over and Opening Day set for April 7, free agency resumes as teams around the league look to finish their off-season shopping. Keep it here all night for the latest moves and rumours from around baseball.

Yankees targeting Freeman?

ESPN's Buster Olney tweets that some rival executives are curious about whether or not the New York Yankees will attempt to move quickly on first baseman Freddie Freeman.

As the transactions begin, some rival executives curious about whether the Yankees attempt to move quickly on Freddie Freeman. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 10, 2022

The longtime Atlanta Braves slugger did not reach an agreement to stay with the 2021 World Series winners before the lockout and is believed to be considering multiple options as free agency resumes.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman tweeted earlier in the week that the small-market Tampa Bay Rays made Freeman an offer before the lockout and adds the Yankees are "very interested." Heyman also adds that the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers could be a fit for Freeman while the Braves remain in the mix.

Sources: The low-revenue Tampa Bay Rays made superstar Freddie Freeman an offer before the lockout. Yankees very interested. Jays, Dodgers, others could fit. It’s a surprise Braves didn’t lock him up before lockout; they remain in mix. (New daily feature: actual baseball news) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 7, 2022

Phillies might have to wait on Suarez

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez does not have his visa due to the lockout and is unlikely to be ready by Opening Day.

According to @MattGelb Ranger Suarez does not have his visa yet (due to being locked out) and is unlikely to be ready by opening day. Just a reminder we will have lasting effects of this lockout for a bit. — Matt Winkelman (@Matt_Winkelman) March 10, 2022

Suarez dominated last season, posting a 1.36 ERA in 39 appearances spread out across 106.0 innings.

Opening Day set

Sixteen teams will have Opening Day on Thursday, April 7 while the remainder will play their first games of the season on Friday, April 8, tweets USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

16 teams will have Opening Day on Thursday, April 7.

The remainder will have Opening Day on Friday, April 8.

The first game on the schedule:

The Boston #RedSox against the New York #Yankees in the Bronx.

Perfect. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 11, 2022

The first game on the schedule has the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Let the games begin!

As of 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT following the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement, players and teams are allowed to negotiate contracts, restarting the free agency period after 99 days.