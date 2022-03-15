With the MLB lockout finally over and Opening Day set for April 7, free agency resumes as teams around the league look to finish their off-season shopping. Here are some of the rumours and moves from Tuesday, March 15.

Blue Jays swinging big?

Speculation surrounding star first baseman Freddie Freeman drew most of the Blue Jays-related headlines on Monday, but according to the MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Toronto is making a run at another left-handed power bat.

Heyman reports the Jays are making a "big push" for Kyle Schwarber, who is extra popular off a career season in a market where teams in the National League suddenly need extra hitters with the implementation of the universal designated hitter.

Blue Jays are making a big push for star free agent OF/DH Kyle Schwarber, who’s very popular off an outstanding season in a market where teams suddenly need extra hitters. Many teams have been trying but Toronto is among the frontrunners. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 14, 2022

Schwarber is coming off a strong 2021, slashing .266/.374/.554 with 32 homers and 71 driven over 113 games split between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Prior to last season, Schwarber had a combined OPS of .816 in seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Marlins with money to spend?

They aren't typically big spenders, but might the Miami Marlins throw some money around this off-season? Heyman thinks so, tweeting Kim Ng's club has money to spend this spring.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, outfielder Nick Castellanos has interest in signing with the Miami Marlins. However, that interest might not go both ways as the Marlins are not aggressively pursuing him.

Heyman reports that former CEO Derek Jeter had interest in bringing in the former Cincinnati Reds slugger -- who is a native of nearby Davie, Fla. -- but Jeter and the club went their separate ways at the end of February.

Source close to OF Nick Castellanos confirms he had great interest in signing with Marlins, but Marlins at this point not aggressively pursuing. The Davie native hit .309, 34, 100 with Reds. Jeter indeed wanted to sign him, the source said. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 15, 2022

Fish 🐠 game plan has changed. We heard yesterday that they have money and will spend it on players (but apparently, they will be different players) https://t.co/1wGf4mrRQd — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2022

Rays aiming high?

Heyman turned heads earlier this month when he reported the small-market Tampa Bay Rays had interest in free agent slugger Freddie Freeman.

But while a deal might remain unlikely, it could make sense for both sides.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Tuesday that the most of the Rays' players are young and affordable and club officials see their club as being well positioned to turn in another strong season. Rosenthal adds adding an average player might not make a whole lot of difference for the Rays, but adding someone of Freeman's calibre could have a huge impact.

Another reason for Tampa Bay's pursuit? Driving up the price for other teams in the sweepstakes. Rosenthal notes the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays remain involved. Especially when it comes to a division rival, making the winner shell out more money would make the venture worthwhile.

Rosenthal also notes the Rays have a history of pursuing high-end talents, though their success rate has not been high.