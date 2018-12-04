The Major League Baseball off-season is in full swing with chatter heating up as teams start to put their winter plans in place. Follow all the latest rumours on TSN.ca.

Multiple teams have met with Harper

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies and White Sox are among the dozen or so teams that have traveled or will travel to Nevada to meet with star free agent Bryce Harper.

Yankees eyeing Corbin?

Patrick Corbin remains the Yankees' top priority among free agent starting pitchers, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Corbin recently met with the Yankees, Phillies and Nationals during an East Coast trip.

Reds have interest in Kluber, Bauer

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Cincinnati Reds are open for a possible trade with the Cleveland Indians for pitchers Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer.