The Major League Baseball offseason is in full swing with chatter heating up as teams start to put their winter plans in place.

No new deal for Martinez?

Last year, the Boston Red Sox waited until February to sign free agent slugger J.D. Martinez and with the type of season he had, many feel his five-year $110 million deal is one of the biggest bargains in baseball.

That's led to speculation as to whether the Red Sox might want to re-negotiate a longer-term deal with Martinez, but team president Dave Dombrowski nixed those rumours Wednesday at the GM meetings in California.

"I don't think it will change," Dombrowski said via NBC Sports Boston. "Again, you're open-minded to anything, but I would say unlikely."

"There was a reason why we put those opt-outs in, and they're all medical. The medical hasn't changed. So I don't think (we'll look at changing the deal) at this point."

Martinez has opt-outs after both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Versatility in demand

Utilityman Josh Harrison is receiving interest from at least three teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals according to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports.

The Pirates declined Harrison's $10.5 team option last month after a down year offensively, but the two-time All-Star's versatility seems to be enticing multiple teams on the open market.

Heyman also notes that the market for utilityman Marwin Gonzalez -- who, like Harrison, was better offensively in 2017 -- is "everyone but one team."

Gonzalez hit 16 home runs and drove in 68 across 145 games for the Houston Astros.